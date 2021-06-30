TORONTO, Ontario, June 30, 2021 – Cable Corporation, backed by Rogers, announced today that it has partnered with the Canadian government’s Universal Broadband Fund to provide high-speed, reliable internet to residents of Kirkfield and Rosedale.

These projects were awarded to Cable Corporation through the Global Broadband Fund to expand its network and help improve broadband service in underserved communities. With a total joint investment of more than $1.2 million, Cable Cable will expand its fiber optic network in the region to enable it to provide broadband services at speeds up to 1 Gbps and continuous support to deliver increased speeds now and in the future.

Cable Cable will expand its network in the Kawartha Lakes region to serve more than 400 homes in Kirkfield and Rosedale. Work is scheduled to begin in July and end in November 2021. Once completed, residents will have more choices regarding broadband and high-speed services in rural areas. They will also have access to world-class products and services.

In addition to providing broadband service to previously underserved communities in Kawartha Lakes, Cable Cable has recently strengthened its presence in the area by increasing its workforce by approximately 25% since April, and is looking to add 8 more people to the construction team this summer. Thus Cable Cable will continue its momentum and provide quality services to more communities.

Mark Bateson, Director, said: “As the Cable Cable coverage area continues to grow in the Kawartha Lakes region, more business opportunities are available at this time, and I encourage anyone interested to work with a team that also has a local presence. Cable operations. We are proud to have installed here. By joining the Rogers family, we can look to the future with great optimism and empower our community.”

About the cable cable

Located in Fenelon Falls, Ontario, Cable is a locally operated telecommunications company that provides Internet, television, and home phone services. Since its inception in 1983, this company has been dedicated to introducing innovative technologies, developing its infrastructure and providing excellent customer service. To find out more.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to empowering Canadians every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, bought his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. Rogers grew into a leadership position in technology and media. It is dedicated to providing the best wireless, residential and media services to individuals and businesses here. Its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol RCI.A and RCI.B and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol RCI. Consult aproposde.rogers.com To know more about us.

