Roland Garros: Laila Annie Fernandez loses in three sets to Martina Trevisan

Tuesday, May 31, 2022. 08:21

PARIS – Kipker Leila Annie Fernandez lost her flag in the French Open quarter-finals after being troubled by a foot injury.

She lost to Italian Martina Trevisan and won in three sets 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3.

Fernandez, the 17th seed, had a problem with his right foot at the start of the match. She also had the right to a medical break when she was 2-3 behind in the first set.

Trevisan, the 59th player in the world, took advantage of this to save herself with the first set.

Although upset, Fernandez was true to herself and never gave up. Having held the match point at 4-5 in the second set, she grabbed the second set in the tiebreak.

But Trevisan, who fouled twice in the tiebreak, won the first seven points of the third set and broke twice to lead 4-0.

But Fernandez showed her resilience again, breaking the Italian in the fifth game, and while Trevisan served the match 5-1, Quebec offered themselves another break and reduced the difference to 5-3 serving him. The Italian finally decided the outcome of the match in the next match.

“I was very nervous during the first match point, but after I accepted the feeling,” Trevisan said, who achieved his tenth victory in a row after winning the Rabat League earlier this month.

“I came with complete confidence and feel very comfortable on the field.”

Trevisan will face the duel winner Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens in the semi-finals later in the day.

Fernandez’s presence in the quarter-finals was his best result at Roland Garros. She had reached the third round in 2020.