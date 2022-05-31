Two winners at Charleville High School in Science Factor

They won first prize.
Youngsters Arden Caroline and Gabriel are among the big winners of the Science Factor competition.
The founder of the National Competition made the trip to Charleville on Monday, May 30th to present an award to two high school students from St Paul’ digital orange which they won thanks to handimov », their application project lists all places and services accessible to people with disabilities.
Inevitably, the two little girls were on a little cloud. Hear their reaction recorded by Manon Lo-voï:
The award is not the end, but the beginning of a project for two very ambitious 16-year-old girls who have the ambition to confirm their application, first in Charleville, then nationally and even internationally. Orange will accompany and guide them throughout the process.
This isn’t the first time students from Saint-Paul de Charleville High School have won an award in the Science Factor competition. Last year, Carla and Mae actually won in the “High schoolThanks to the interactive kiosk project to help people in difficulty.
Backed again today, the two girls just launched the app that will be linked to the station. But with Carla and May becoming increasingly preoccupied with their studies, they now want to task their project and hand it over.
