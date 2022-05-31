Two winners at Charleville High School in Science Factor

They won first prize.

Youngsters Arden Caroline and Gabriel are among the big winners of the Science Factor competition.

The founder of the National Competition made the trip to Charleville on Monday, May 30th to present an award to two high school students from St Paul’ digital orange which they won thanks to handimov », their application project lists all places and services accessible to people with disabilities.

Inevitably, the two little girls were on a little cloud. Hear their reaction recorded by Manon Lo-voï: