Roland Garros | Laila Fernandez heads to the quarters

Lily Fernandez is not finished surprising us. The 19-year-old Quebec got her ticket to the quarter-finals of Roland Garros on Sunday. She defeated American Amanda Anisimova in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Jean Francois Teutonio

Journalism

Thus, she reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the second time in her career.

Fernandez commented in front of Marion Bartoli’s microphone on the floor after the match, saying: “It was a very complicated match. Amanda is a very good player.”

“And of course I am glad that I was able to play against Thierry Henry! The French football legend is fixed in the stands of Stade Philippe Chatrier.

Photo by Dylan Martinez, Reuters Thierry Henry attended the match between Leila Fernandez and Amanda Anisimova.

roaring night

Lavaloise was ready to show up, starting her match like a lion. It was as if Anisimova was still keeping her head in her pills, although it was already noon in Paris. Quebec’s strikes were accurate and lively. She even took a 4-0 lead in the first set.

The American could have regained some of her speed by taking advantage of her opponent’s shortcomings in the transmission. The first two games he won in the series were a little hesitant from Fernandes in this regard. But too little, too late: The 19-year-old flew the first set at 6-3, on her fifth chance to wrap up the match.

The pace of the match was reversed in the second set. Everything went for Amanda Anisimova. You are officially awake. At 5-2, with only one break in advance, we felt ready to think about our third and final commitment.

Photo by Dylan Martinez, Reuters Amanda Anisimova

But Leila Fernandez did not say her last word. She was winning by serving to make it 5-3. Then Anisimova brilliantly broke to capture 5-4. She could even feel a tie at 5-5 right in front of her… before Anisimova won in the second half. The American won 6-4.

Anisimova was still building on her momentum since the second set at the start of the third. Then the match was well contested. It all culminated in Game Six of the group, after a break from Fernandes. The two had good conversations. Quebec produced a great forehand that thwarted its competition.

I was so frustrated that the American threw her racket. We felt the match was over at that moment. Laila won the match and advanced 4-2. She would finally wrap up her victory after another service break, 6-3.

PHOTO THIBAULT CAMUS, ASSOCIATED PRESS Laila Fernandez

In the quarter-finals, 17e She will face the Italian, Martina Trevisan, 59e In the world.

Leila Fernandez is now the highest ranked half of the table.