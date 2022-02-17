Ronnie Remy knocks him out of the Alps combined after crash

From the start of her descent, the 26-year-old Ontarian made all the stops to reach her pace. Her risk-taking paid off and led to a slight 5-second delay after the second middle lap.

Then Remy missed a turn to her right, losing control of her skis. She survived unharmed and managed to finish the course despite everything.

I knew it was my last chance and I just wanted to do my best. I’m really proud of that, but I wanted to skate all the way said the one who participates in her second Olympics.

She hasn’t skated together since the World Cup in Crans-Montana in February 2020.

(My second ride), it’s a huge step for me, I’ve gained a lot of experience here, especially on this downhill track. For the rest of the season I will try to continue this momentum and improve the pace while giving 100%.

Two skiers from Switzerland, including defending champion Michel Gizen, made it to the combined Alpine podium. Photo: Getty Images / Alex Pantling

Defending Olympic champion Michele Jessen of Switzerland shone in the slalom to defend her crown. The person who also got the Super G bronze was ranked 12th at the end of the drop. His final performance raised his cumulative average to 2 minutes 25 seconds and 67/100.

She was accompanied by her compatriot Wendy Holdner, a bronze medalist in the slalom, on the podium. She took second place in 1.05 seconds. Italian Federica Brignone (+1.85s) is decorated with a bronze medal, after taking silver in the giant slalom.

Temporarily in the lead at the end of the drop, Austrian Christine Scheer (+3.58 s) lost ground in the slalom to finish sixth.

Ester Ledecka had to settle for the unloved fourth place in the ranking. The Czech started the Beijing Olympics on her skateboard and took gold in the parallel giant slalom. Then she changed gear for the alpine skiing competitions in search of a second medal in the Chinese capital.

Note that Michaela Schiffrin, who was among the candidates in various alpine skiing events, was disqualified for the third time. Fifth after relegation, did not cross the finish line in the second heat. The American, the record holder for the most victories in a World Cup final, suffered the same fate in the giant slalom and slalom last week.

Ronnie Remy was the only Canadian actor to compete on the set. She was looking to give the country a second medal in the event after watching James Crawford win the bronze on the men’s team.

This was his last event at the Beijing Games. She ranked 24th in the Super G and downhill.