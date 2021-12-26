Rosalie Vilancourt is now a mother!

Rosalie Vilancourt and her fiancé Oliver Auger Yesterday, he announced on social networks, via a very funny and cute post, that they are the new parents of the little one Marguerite Auger Vilancourt. Rosalie I gave birth at 1:49 pm on Wednesday to a beautiful, healthy little boy who weighed 15 pounds 5 ounces. This ad falls almost a year later on the next Lovebirds’ big engagement announcement, December 24, 2020.

Rosalie Remember that she already sees similarities with her father, she has shared some pictures with us and is true to her habits, they are very funny. Here are a few! haha

« Yesterday 1:49 pm, I gave birth to a baby.

15 pounds and 5 ounces. It expanded to 60cm so it slipped like butter.

Welcome to Quebec, Little Glow.

(Nick name: 🥰 Marguerite Auger Vilancourt🥰)

My favorite flower, her nickname would be Maggie (I love The Simpsons).

She resembles her father. She loves my breasts and sleeps farting. ahahahaha

Merry Christmas, friends 😭 She writes under her picture on Instagram

We can understand, from her little humorous script, that the young comedian is doing fine and so is the baby. We also learned that the cute little name they chose for their daughter is one of my favorite flower RosalieThis is so cute!

Earlier in the year, she shared photos of the room where she’ll be receiving her little one. I have collaborated with youtubeuse Marianne Plaisance To create this very warm and exquisite masterpiece. small Margaret He is very fortunate to have such a beautiful room. We are all jealous!

We wish our sincere congratulations to the new parents, but also a lot of happiness, health and a happy first holiday season to the new family.

And let us also remember that a few weeks ago, Rosalie Throw His new web series Entire high schoolWhere we have the opportunity to see Catherine LevacAnd Pierre-Yves Roy Desmarais And many of your favorite comedians. The holiday season is a golden opportunity to catch up on the new comedy of the hour!