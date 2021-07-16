French actor Daniel Otwell will release the album in September

On September 17, Daniel Otwell will release his first single album titled If you knew me. To complete this project, the 71-year-old actor was able to count on the contribution of Gaëtan Roussel, singer of the Louise Attaque group.

After releasing the first single from his album on June 25, Daniel O’Toile performed on the stage of the Francophiles Theater in La Rochelle, France, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Present the music lunch in the air, in which the actor sheds light on the unknown texts of the poet Paul-Jean Tolle. During this show, he also read the writings of Arthur Rimbaud and Guillaume Apollinaire. The musical arrangements were signed by Gaëtan Roussel.

It is also the music of Gaëtan Roussel whose lyrics were written by Daniel O’Teul If you knew meThe song of the same name is from his upcoming album this fall.

A music video filmed to the stage and in which we can see actress Fanny Ardant was revealed on July 2. The two legends of French cinema gave each other a streak in the film good timesAnd the Written by Nicolas Bedos, in 2019.

The start of the YouTube gadget. Skip the widget? The end of the YouTube gadget. Back to the beginning of the widget?

The song’s lover, Daniel Otwell had two parents who were opera artists. In 1985, the actor who has been nominated 13 times for a Cesar Award provided his voice for the song May life forgive me!Who played in the movie credits love on crafty, by Edward Molinaro, where he was part of the cast alongside his former partner Emmanuel Biart.

with newspaper information Le Figaro