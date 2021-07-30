rowing | Canadian women win gold in the eight

(Tokyo) The Canadian women’s rowing team won the gold in the top eight class at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Canadian team made a big lead at the start of the race and never looked back in the Sea Forest Channel, finishing in a time of five minutes 59.13 seconds, 91 milliseconds from its closest cohort.

This is Canada’s first gold medal in the event since the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

New Zealand (6:04:04) took the silver and China (6:01:21) took the bronze. To everyone’s surprise, the Americans were excluded from the podium.

“We had some very close races,” Canadian team member Lisa Roman said. We decided that today’s race would be our best. We knew if we put in the best performance we could win the gold. ”

Kirsen Kate, Avalon Westini, Sidney Payne, Madison Miley, Susan Grainger, Andrea Brusky, Kristen Roper, Kasia Groshala-Wasserski are all part of the Canadian squad.

Canada won another medal in rowing on Thursday when Kylie Filmer and Hilary Janssens took bronze in the second race.

At the 2016 Rio Games, the country won only one medal in rowing, in the women’s lightweight rowboat category.

Roman added, “It’s huge.” We’ve worked hard. I am so grateful to be a part of it all. that’s cool. ”

Canada reached the final in two other categories at the Tokyo Games.

In the men’s first and second place competitions, Conlin McCabe and Kai Langerfield narrowly missed out on the podium by finishing fourth. Jessica Civic and Gabriel Smith finished sixth in the women’s rowing regatta.

The country qualified 10 boats this year for the first time since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.