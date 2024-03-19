Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Salmonella outbreak in the country: Beware of snakes and rodents that eat them

By Maria Gill
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is investigating a mysterious salmonella outbreak in eight provinces, mainly affecting people who have been in contact with household snakes and rodents that the reptiles feed on.

Many infected people have reported direct or indirect contact with snakes and feeding rodents [utilisés comme nourriture pour reptiles] Before the onset of the disease“, the agency wrote in a press release.

Some people who became ill did not touch or handle snakes or feeding rodents themselves, but rather lived in a home where they were present.

So far, at least 70 people in eight provinces have been infected with the bacteria Salmonella And Salmonella teifermurium :

  • In British Columbia (3 cases);
  • In Alberta (10 cases);
  • In Saskatchewan (7 cases);
  • In Manitoba (3 cases);
  • In Ontario (32 cases);
  • In Quebec (11 cases);
  • in New Brunswick (one case);
  • In Newfoundland and Labrador (3 cases).
