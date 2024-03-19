Salmonella outbreak in the country: Beware of snakes and rodents that eat them

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is investigating a mysterious salmonella outbreak in eight provinces, mainly affecting people who have been in contact with household snakes and rodents that the reptiles feed on.

Many infected people have reported direct or indirect contact with snakes and feeding rodents [utilisés comme nourriture pour reptiles] Before the onset of the disease “, the agency wrote in a press release.

Some people who became ill did not touch or handle snakes or feeding rodents themselves, but rather lived in a home where they were present.

So far, at least 70 people in eight provinces have been infected with the bacteria Salmonella And Salmonella teifermurium :

In British Columbia (3 cases);

In Alberta (10 cases);

In Saskatchewan (7 cases);

In Manitoba (3 cases);

In Ontario (32 cases);

In Quebec (11 cases);

in New Brunswick (one case);

In Newfoundland and Labrador (3 cases).

The contamination cases occurred between February 2022 and February 2024. At least 10 people were hospitalized and one person died. Among the injured were also 13 children.

Notably, no snake supplier or rodent feeders have been identified to date as the source of the outbreak.

This epidemic reminds us of bacteria Salmonella It can be found in many animal species, including feeding snakes and rodents emphasize Primary health care, Which adds that the outbreak is still ongoing and new cases are continuing to be reported.

Symptoms of salmonella infection usually appear within three days after eating contaminated food or coming into contact with the bacteria. They are very similar to those of gastroenteritis. People suffer from diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. However, some people do not experience symptoms or realize they are sick after several weeks.

People infected with salmonella bacteria can spread it to other people several days or weeks after infection, even if they do not develop symptoms.

Possible symptoms of salmonella infection Fever;

goosebumps.

nausea;

Vomiting.

Diarrhea;

headache;

Colic. See also What does science say?