Where do you go to observe the total solar eclipse on April 8?

On April 8, in the afternoon, an extremely rare spectacle will be visible in the skies of southern Quebec: a total solar eclipse. On this occasion, a group of events will be held in this corner of the governorate to provide residents with the opportunity to benefit from the astronomical phenomenon. Here are some places where, weather permitting, it will be possible to see the dark skies through goggles.

In the garden of Jean Drapeau

Starting at 11 a.m., the public will be able to attend a large gathering organized in Montreal's Jean-Drapeau Park for free. It will first be possible to wander among the science kiosks operated by the Planetarium and Space for Life teams. Artist DJ Champion and host Sophie Fouron will then take over. Next, Eno astronomer Lori Russo-Neptune will provide explanations about this rare phenomenon. Finally, the famous singer Diane Dufresne will perform a piece of music for this occasion. A total of 150,000 pairs of protective glasses will be distributed on site to those who were unable to obtain them previously.

At the Montreal Science Centre

The Montreal Science Center invites residents to come and enjoy the solar eclipse in the heart of the Old Port from 1 p.m. Scientific intellectuals will be present on site to explain this exceptional phenomenon to everyone. Two Cirque du Soleil artists will also move among the audience to present the show. Protective glasses will also be distributed free of charge to participants while supplies last.

On the McGill University campus

From 1pm to 4:30pm, McGill University is holding an “Eclipse Fair” on its campus, which can be accessed from Sherbrooke Street West. Activities will take place during the afternoon and visitors will be able to wander among the scientific kiosks. The event is free and open to all who wish to attend and observe this astronomical phenomenon.

Close to Mont Megantic Park

Tickets for the event, which will take place in Mont-Mégantic National Park in Estre, have already sold out. However, some surrounding municipalities decided to organize their own observation gatherings. This is the case for Canton Hampden, which awaits astronomy enthusiasts from 2pm in the Emmanuel Prevost entertainment pavilion. Participants are invited to bring their own chairs. A limited supply of safety glasses will be available on site.

In parks in Estre and Monteregi

Parks in the SEPAQ network will also offer the public the opportunity to come and observe the rare spectacle on April 8. However, it is required for visitors To reserve their place online. In Estrie, an event will be held in the Yamaska ​​National Park, while in Montérégie, it will be in the Mont-Saint-Bruno and Île-de-Boucherville National Parks.

