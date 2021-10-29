Samuel Savoy returns to the Maritimes

These are the first matches of the regular season, because last year the epidemic forced the organization of the Junior Hockey League in Quebec ( LHJMQQuebec Junior Hockey League ) to reduce matches between provinces.

Dieppe’s resident Cole Cormier (91) will also be on the flight. Photo: Photographer Dominique Sharett

Will Chisholm, Dee Bridgewater ( huhNew Scotland ) as well as Samuel Savoy and Cole Cormier, of Dieppe ( N.-Bnew bronze .) Hopefully the nautical atmosphere will bring them luck at the games in Charlottetown on Thursday, in Halifax on Friday and in Sydney on Sunday.

The Olympics were suspended in Moncton on Wednesday. Samuel Savoy took advantage of this short stop to return briefly to his home in Dieppe and see the family.

Tristan Lono (8) and Samuel Savoy (93), two of the top three Olympic picks in 2020. Both are on the NHL’s radar. They’ll be a must-see during the Olympic cruise in the Maritimes. Photo: Photographer Dominique Sharett

I just went to say hello to my father. I just loved being in town, seeing where I grew up Deeb explains.

The Olympics trained at Avenir Center in Moncton before hitting the road again in their game against Charlottetown on Thursday.

When I was young I grew up watching Wildcats. And getting into the ring as a player is different than being a supporter. This is what I thought was cool. Quote from:Samuel Savoy

It was just training, but it was good. He will have to wait until January 22 before playing his first official match.

On the NHL’s radar

Samuel Savoy is one of three Acadians on the National Hockey League’s must-see list of players. 17-year-old Samuel Savoie, according to experts at Batman’s Cycling Recruitment Center, could be picked somewhere between round four and six.

This season, Dubois has scored one goal and one assist in eight games.

This is only a preliminary list, but already, players can take the initiative.

Quispamsis’s Samuel Oliver, for example, has scored four goals and two assists in ten matches. The Charlottetown Islands center scored nine goals and 13 assists in 38 games last year in a pandemic season.

In Bathurst, Saint Ignace defender Marc-Andre Gaudette is also on this list. In eleven matches, he had one goal and one assist, with a rating of +3.

It’s so motivating to see that rejoice It makes you want to keep going. I have to bear some weight [du muscle] To be stronger, to make things a little easier.

The fact that Titan and the islanders are off to a good start to the season will allow them to attract the attention of recruits a little more.

Other Atlantic players in the NHL scenes are Dyllan Gill (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies) and Eli Barnett (BCHL’s Victoria Grizzlies) who hails from Riverview.

There’s Titan’s Lynn Hinckley, who grew up in Moncton, but his family is originally part of the Shetticamp area of ​​Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotian Jake Furlong of Halifax Mooseheads completed this list.