SAQ warehouse workers accept the agreement in principle

Union members representing approximately 800 warehouse and delivery personnel in QSC, with a share of 86.3%, agreed to a preliminary agreement to renew their collective agreement.

• Read also: Where can I find alcohol when SAQ shelves are empty?

• Read also: Let’s put an end to SAQ’s monopoly

• Read also: New agreement in principle reached in SAQ

“We are very happy! We have returned the Letters of Gentlemen to our jobs within this Crown Company. Working conditions have generally been improved. Staff wages as well as compensation have been improved across all payrolls,” said Joel Latour, President of CUPE 3535, in a press release.

After days of striking and rejecting a first agreement in principle, union members met in the General Assembly Friday afternoon, in Quebec City, and Saturday morning, in Montreal, to ratify a six-year contract guaranteeing a salary increase of about 3% per head. general.

Also, employees have agreed to a new working arrangement that will allow warehouses to open on Saturdays and Sundays.

“In this way, we will be able to better supply SAQ branches across the province and, moreover, it will also allow us to develop a new home delivery project for bottles,” added CUPE consultant Michael Gratton.

For its part, SAQ was also pleased with this outcome: “The acceptance of this agreement allows us to look forward and, above all, continue to restock our branches and business partners,” said SAQ President and CEO, Catherine Dagini. .

While traffic has been very high at SAQ branches over the past few weeks, SAQ estimates that “a few weeks” will be necessary to replenish the shelves of its 400 stores ASAP.