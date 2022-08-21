Saskatchewan Entertainment is attracting many fans to Regina this weekend

Hundreds of attendees walked the aisles in their best dressed at the Regina International Trade Center for a comeback Saskatchewan Fun Fair.

This event was last held in the provincial capital in 2019 due to the pandemic.

This fun fair has attracted children and families looking for an exciting day out to look forward to Discover the undeniable talent of artists from the province and elsewhere.

Nearly 150 exhibitors

The gallery brought together nearly 150 artists and creators practicing a variety of disciplines.

In front of each booth, amateurs are interested in the artists’ creations or take the opportunity to purchase some.

Saskatchewan Entertainment brings together North American pop culture and comics creators, television and film artists, and fans. Photo: Radio Canada/Ernest Judy

It is also an opportunity for some artists to interact with the audience and discuss with other creators.

Event organizer Mike Fisher is pleased to once again be able to provide a cultural experience for fans. It’s good to see people having fun and meeting in the community He says. It’s a safe place to go and enjoy the things you love.

” Honestly, we just want people to have fun, it’s been such a long time since we’ve all been together. » – Quote from Mike Fisher, organizer of the Saskatchewan Entertainment Show

For exhibitors, this entertaining event allows them to sell their creations and also enhances communication with the audience.

Jonas Kossett says he hopes People will find items they enjoy or eventually find the pieces they have been looking for for a while .

For Keith Debransky, another artist, the event gives him the opportunity to sell his wares while having fun.

In fact, I’m here more for fun. If I get back what I put on my table, I’ll be very happy refers to this creator.

I’m very happy to talk to people, even if they haven’t bought anything. It’s just a community that comes together to celebrate the fact that we can do this Mr. Debransky adds.

Among the 20 guests expected this year are artists Cam Hayden, Jeff Burton and his daughter, Keira Burton. Jeff Burton, aka Auroraman, is a comic book author.

The Saskatchewan Fun Fair It takes place from August 20-21 in Regina.