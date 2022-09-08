The Game of Queens: A Friendly Deal Between a Chess Player and Netflix

I’m glad this file has found a solution , the player’s lawyer, Alexander Rufus Isaac, mentioned. Netflix declined to comment immediately. The two parties have been engaged in mediation proceedings since March.

The result of this arrangement: The platform has officially waived its right to appeal a decision by a federal judge in Los Angeles, who held that Ms. Gabrindashvili’s action was well-founded, even if the series was intended to be a work of fiction.

The transaction amount has not been sent. The Georgian-born hero has claimed $5 million ($6.6 million CAD) compensation from Netflix.

The defense cites the US Constitution

Nona Gaprindashvili blamed the series for defaming her by including a mention of the Georgian player that she would not. did not face the men In competition, unlike the fictional heroine ladies gameAmerican Beth Harmon (played by Anya Taylor-Joy).

Anya Taylor-Joy as the heroine of “The Lady’s Game”. Photo: Netflix

However, in 1968, the year the series is set, the Soviet chess legend had already faced a dozen men, the interested party argued.

This allegation is against Ms. Gabrindashvili She is demonstrably false, as well as being blatantly gender-biased and despicable The Georgian said in the subpoena filed in federal court in Los Angeles in September 2021.

The platform had initially estimated this procedure without baseless arguing that it is a work of fiction protected by the United States Constitution and its First Amendment, which guarantee freedom of speech.

This argument used by the defense was invalidated by Justice Virginia Phillips, before the parties finally agreed to an out-of-court solution.

Nonna Gabrindashvili, in 1978, became the first woman to master the game of chess in history.