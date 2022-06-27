Saskatoon overcomes floods with its own drainage facility

Data from Saskatoon shows 60mm of rain fell in some areas within an hour on Monday. However, the city is satisfied with the efficiency of the dry pond, which was used to drain torrential rain. About 37 houses have survived.

The dry pond built at WW Ashley Park in Saskatoon was used as a drainage pond during a recent heavy rain. The city was able to measure the effectiveness of this lowland in holding rainwater.

Director General of Public Services and Environment Angela Gardiner talks about the success of the first test. No surface flooding was reported at the three main intersections targeted by the project, and nearly 37 homes were rescued.

” We are very happy. We heard about a few residents that had already been flooded, and their cellars were dry so they were very happy. » – Quote from Angela Gardiner, general manager of public services and the environment.

The facility reached capacity around 3:00 pm and was completely drained around 8:00 pm. The sewage system drained the huge amount of water.

The creation of this dry pond is part of the first phase of a nine-year, $54 million flood control strategy, which will be completed in 2027.

Saskatoon resident Pius Gartner says he hasn’t experienced severe flooding in the area’s first 15 years of home ownership, but has now seen multiple major floods in the past 10 years. Photo: Radio Canada/Kendall Latimer

A second pond is already under construction near Churchill Park. It is expected to help reduce flooding on the property of Beus Gartner, who has lived at the corner of Dufferin Street and Butte Street in the Avalon area since 1979.

The third dry pond, which will be located in Weaver Park, is in the public participation and design phase. Its construction should begin in 2023.