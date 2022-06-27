Abolition of the Right to Abortion: A Wave of Support for American Women

Washington | American women who feel like second-class citizens because they are women since the abolition of the right to abortion are far from alone in leading this long battle.

“I had the right to an abortion when I was 21. I had the right to make my own decisions. On Friday, when the decision was announced, I realized that we women now have fewer rights than human cadavers because we have to give consent to the removal of organs,” she gets angry. Donna Garonne, 53 years old.

Amid the crowds demonstrating yesterday morning outside America’s highest court, this woman who works at an abortion clinic in Maryland was struggling to hide tears of anger behind her sunglasses.

“When the decision fell, I lay on the floor crying all the tears in my body. I had to explain to my son that our government had just taken away my right to do what I wanted with my body.”

packing

The only thing that comforts her today is to see that she is far from alone in packing. Be it men or even religious organizations, everyone sticks together in the four corners of the planet.

“All over the world, across the country, people are standing up to help. We continue to care about each other as we did before Roe v. Wade, and obviously we will continue to do so,” she adds confidently.

In the clinic where she works, there’s already nearly a two-month wait for a miscarriage appointment, she explains. She is already worried that the demand will explode in the coming days.

“Any opportunity I had to help the world, legally or not, I would take it. If I had to send greeting cards with pills, I would be happy to do so. If I had to cross the borders of certain countries to women, I would,” says MI Boy.

ideological fight

While the pro-choice demonstration was taking place peacefully, young anti-abortion activists returned late yesterday afternoon to celebrate their “victory” under the eyes of police officers in the capital.

“They come to rejoice while we mourn,” shouted one of the protesters.

If they know that the whole world is watching their country today, the pro-choice protesters remember that it only required one man to overthrow women’s rights.

“Don’t take your rights for granted and keep fighting for them. With the rise of the far right, Canada may be the next country to challenge women’s rights.”I Boy.

Men also join their voices

Photo: AFP The men clearly appeared at yesterday’s demonstration.

Washington | Hundreds of men came to join their voices with the voices of thousands of women who have demonstrated since Friday in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington.

“I am there for my sisters, for my friends, for my mother, for my grandmother, for all the women who fought and still have to fight today. Achim Raymond Adams, a Washington resident who met Le Journal in front of the massive memorial, said Achim Raymond Adams Located in front of the United States Capitol, “We must help them listen to them on this day of mourning in the United States.”

Like him, hundreds of them were shocked to see the nation’s highest authority revoke the right to abortion it had gained nearly 50 years ago. Amid the hundreds of protesters, it is impossible not to hear these husbands, husbands, friends, brothers and fathers chanting “their bodies are their choice.”

“If I am here today, it is because my mother chose to host me. And the most important thing is that these women have a choice,” said Rusty, 35.

help women

In addition to coming to support women, he makes it clear that he will do his best to help those who live in states where voluntary termination of pregnancy has become or will become illegal.

“If I have to take them to a place of safety for them, and if I have to send them and order a pill myself, I will gladly do so,” he adds.

Same for Mr. Adams.

“Since Friday already, I started mobilizing to at least offer moral and emotional support to the women around me. I want them to know they are not alone,” he said.

For Nathan Hall, it was impossible not to show up and he’s the father of two little girls.

I fear what the government and the future are hiding for my children. I don’t want them to live in fear of what might happen to them.

According to many protesters, the fighting is just beginning, because they want to show the judges that they are far from representing the majority of Americans.

“We’ll stand up,” said Achim Raymond Adams. “It’s not over yet.”

Minority beliefs imposed on all

Washington | Religious groups who defend women’s choice say they are utterly devastated by the Supreme Court’s decision and fear it will cause irreparable harm.

This is a catastrophic moral failure for our country. Today, people from all walks of life, from all cultures and religions must evade the beliefs of a minority of people,” laments Sheila Katz, President of the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW), at register.

Not in the Bible

The same story is with the organization “Catholics for Choice”.

“There’s nothing in the Bible that talks about abortion, so I don’t know what God told them to enforce. We’re talking here about a certain ideology that belongs to the more extreme parties,” explains the association’s president, Jamie Manson.

According to the latter, 60% of Catholic Americans opposed the historic rollback of Roe v. Wade.

For many religions, such as Judaism or Islam, abortion is allowed. She adds that it’s really necessary for some religious movements to stop lying and make people think that abortion goes against beliefs, that’s a lie.”

plight

Since Friday, the day the US Supreme Court announced its decision to repeal the right to abortion, religious groups have been collapsing under the pleas for help from the women in their community.

This is the case of Faith Choice Ohio, which, among other things, works to integrate the issue of abortion with religion, regardless of creed, and which helps people desiring an abortion.

“We know that people will now have to travel miles, they will need money, they will need help and support to have abortions outside our state. Executive Director Elena Ramsey, whose organization launched a fundraising campaign, promised us we would be there for them.

Throughout the country, religious organizations are rallying together, as entrusted to M.I Katz and m.I Manson.