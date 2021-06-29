Satub Electronics expands its TV offerings with innovations from Samsung Canada – Samsung Newsroom Canada

Staub Electronics is proud to have selected Samsung Electronics Canada’s Canadian distributor for the residential network integration.

Effective immediately, interested retailers can apply to become a Samsung authorized Canadian retailer by click here.

Products will be available for pre-order on the website www.staub.ca. Estimated time of arrival and available quantities are shown on the website and shipping is scheduled for the week of July 5, 2021.

He said, “It is a great honor to be appointed as a Canadian distributor for Samsung Electronics Canada.” Brian Sack, Vice President of Staub Electronics. “The possibility of scaling our TVs with the Samsung brand will have a positive impact on our customers from coast to coast, and will allow us to deploy a variety of solutions for their projects.”

As a leader in home entertainment, Samsung Canada continues to innovate to deliver an immersive TV viewing experience, powerful picture quality, modern design, smart features, and an enhanced gaming experience. Combined with Samsung’s innovative approach to new features, its leadership in picture quality has made Samsung the world’s leading TV manufacturer for 15 consecutive years*.

“Samsung Canada continues to reinvent TV houses with customized technology that allows customers to get the most out of their screens,” he explained. Pat Bogos, Vice President of Consumer Electronics Sales and Marketing, Samsung Electronics Canada. “Thanks to the Staub team, we can reach more Canadians to bring them the latest innovations in home entertainment, to meet their needs and cater to their interests.”

*Source: Omdia TV Sets Intelligence Service, January 2021. Arrangement in terms of unit shipments for 15 years, ending 2020. Samsung assumes no responsibility for the results. Any use of these results is at the risk of the third party.