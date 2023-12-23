Schedule of local service points and collection centers during the holiday period Information Lanaudière

The Directorate of the Center for Integrated Health and Social Services (CISSS) of Lanaudière would like to inform residents of the schedule of local service points and its collection centers during the holiday period.

vaccination

campaign vaccination Against Covid-19 and influenza is still ongoing. However, please note that operations will cease on December 25 and 26, 2023 and on December 1any and January 2, 2024. Outside of these dates, the vaccination offer is offered by appointment on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sunday 9:30am – 4:30pm To schedule an appointment, go to the portal Click Health.

Below is a reminder of local service points offering vaccination:

Juliette – 1075 Firestone Ave. (at Juliette Gallery, enter through Door 1, near SAAQ).

Repentigny – 100, rue Brenn (in Galerie Rive Nord, enter via door 1, near the National Bank).

Mascouche – 300, Rue Louis Blériot (across the back parking lot).

Samples

Collection centers will also be closed on December 25 and 26, 2023 and on December 1any and January 2, 2024. Outside of these dates, the regular schedule remains in effect and may vary from center to center. To know all the details and schedule an appointment, please visit Québec-lanaudiere.gouv.qc.ca In the department Samples.

Priority customer screening

Activities Investigate Offers to priority customers will not be interrupted during the holiday period and will continue, by appointment on a regular schedule, Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. To find out if you are a priority customer, visit them www.quebec.ca In the department Who can take the test at a local service point. To schedule an appointment, go to the portal Click Health.

Below are the local service points where screening is offered:

Juliette – 1075 Firestone Ave. (at Juliette Gallery, enter through Door 1, near SAAQ).

Mascouche – 300, Rue Louis Blériot (across the front parking lot).

Screening tests are available to residents

Please note that all residents can obtain free rapid screening tests for COVID-19 at the three local service points listed above.

Remember that individual protection measures and vaccination remain the best ways to protect the most vulnerable people. Vaccination against seasonal influenza (influenza) does not protect against COVID-19; It also remains important to be vaccinated against this disease. Both vaccines can be given at the same time.

For more information about health care and social services available in the area, visit www.ciss-lanaudiere.gouv.qc.ca.



