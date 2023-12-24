Emergency situations: The occupancy rate of stretchers exceeds 250% in Mont Laurier

Although the situation is relatively stable in the county's emergency rooms on Christmas Eve, some areas are being affected more than others.

At Mont Laurier Hospital, around 12 p.m., the occupancy rate of stretchers in the emergency room was 260%.

Significant demographic growth as well as an insufficient supply of services are responsible for this high percentage.

Throughout Laurentian, the average occupancy rate for stretchers was 118%.

For their part, Montérégie and Lanaudiere showed a rate greater than 100%.

Before the holiday break, the health minister called on Quebecers to avoid going to emergency rooms, if possible.

The message appears to have been heard, according to Dr. François Marques, in an interview with TVA Nouvelles.

“People know each other inside out. If they feel deeply that they need to go to the emergency room, that's OK. If they tell themselves it would be practical to go there, that shouldn't be the only reason.”

Consult Index Sante website To know the picture of the situation according to your region.

