Science Based Targets (SBTi) Mango Obligations

Science-Based Targets (SBTi) is a joint initiative of the CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). Identifies and promotes good practices regarding emissions reduction, and independently assesses and approves company objectives.

In the face of Mango’s commitments, SBTi gives its approval and affirms that the group’s targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions are in line with the level of ambition set out in the Paris Agreement.

“It is great news for Mango that an internationally recognized body like SBTi supports and trusts our company’s goals to reduce emissions. It is now up to us to put in place all the resources needed to achieve our annual short and long-term goals, thereby reducing our emissions,” Mango CEO Tony Ruiz said in a press release. Our impact on the environment.

A few days before World Environment Day, scheduled for June 5, this verification boosts the ambitions of the Spanish giant. So Mango plans to continue this momentum and announces a reduction in overall Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 80 percent and Scope 3 emissions by 35 percent by 2030 (compared to 2019, the reference year), with the goal of achieving net zero emissions. by 2050.

To combat climate change, Mango will mainly focus on favoring sustainable raw materials or materials with low environmental impact in its products, and acquiring renewable energies.