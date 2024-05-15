Wednesday, May 15, 2024
“Science fiction is the literature of resistance.”

By Maria Gill
Must read

the point : Thirteen years after the Étonnants Voyageurs festival was held in Saint-Malo, the Grand Prix Imagination (GPI) moves to Montpellier. Why ?

Joel Winterbert:We wanted something to happen on its 50th anniversary. The Comédie du livre wanted to develop fiction, and Montpellier is home to a whole network of authors as well as editions of 6 Pieds sous terre. It is important to foster imagination at a public festival. The fact that authors introduce their books attracts new readers who were previously hesitant.

How do you explain this reluctance?

I think science fiction has long been considered children’s literature. Then there is the fear that the covers could inspire, such as those designed by Philippe Casa Girls’ nurseries…


