Grapefruit, taste and benefits of grapefruit

Despite its juicy, juicy flesh, grapefruit is often not a baby’s best friend. Almost everyone has had this bitter experience in the canteen at least once: they were attracted by the visual generosity of this large orange, and ultimately found a taste far beyond their expectations. However, if citrus fruits continue to grace the dessert buffets in many school cafeterias, it’s because they provide all the minerals and antioxidants you need. Better yet, half the fruit contains about a third of the daily requirement of vitamin A and more than half of the same requirement of vitamin C.

Grapefruit is actually a pomelo

To make things clear, the citrus fruit commonly called grapefruit in France is scientifically called “pomelo” or “citrus paradise.” Grapefruit in the classical sense, “the ultimate citrus,” is another more fascinating fruit grown in Southeast Asia. The origins of the confusion are very uncertain, even if the first appears to be a cross of the second, and thus perhaps retained the name of the older one.

On shelves, we also sometimes find it under the English name grape fruit. The most common type in France, and grown especially in Corsica, is the star ruby, originally imported from Florida. It is harvested and available in supermarkets from March to June. There are other pink-fleshed and white-fleshed varieties, less well-known but worth trying, with other nuances of bitterness and acidity.

Good with some contraindications

Like many citrus fruits, grapefruit is generally selected for its weight and the brightness of its peel. The first is a guarantee of rich juice and delicious pulp, and the second is a sign of freshness. The older the fruit, the less beautiful its peel. It is stored at room temperature, in a cool place, and can last for more than a week. The power of pomelo is that it can be enjoyed raw and cooked and retains many of its benefits, even after being exposed to heat. Its flavour, which turns into a powder after drying, is also an excellent condiment, able to enhance any salad, meat or fish, giving it a summer taste.

For 4 people ingredients : 4 slices country bread, 1 large red grapefruit, 2 avocados, 14 shrimp, salt, pepper. Peel the grapefruit using a paring knife. To do this, cut off the top and bottom of the fruit, then remove the skin lengthwise. Then carefully remove the top. Peel the shrimp and cut them into small cubes. Cut the avocado in half and remove the pits. Using a spoon, remove the meat into a bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then mash with a fork. Generously spread avocado on toast. Then sprinkle the toast with grapefruit slices and shrimp pieces. It is possible to add some herbs such as parsley or chives to add a little freshness. Served with summer salad.

Grapefruit is rich in vitamins, and is a very good source of antioxidants and minerals, all with a very low amount of sugars and calories. If on paper it is all to be part of a very healthy diet routine, its high content of certain substances makes it interact with some medications. Therefore, we call on citrus consumers to inform their doctor of this in the event of new treatments to ensure that there is no conflict. This little check has been done, all you have to do is enjoy incorporating grapefruit into all your sweet and savory sauces.