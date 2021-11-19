Each week, Saskia de Ville and Christophe Chassoul choose a topic, idea, question, or simple excuse to share the songs they love with you. Today it will be about science fiction.

The program was recorded to the public at Théâtre de l'Alliance française (101 Boulevard Raspail – 75006 Paris) Musical programming

Symphony No. 8 in B Minor D 759: 1. Allegro moderato

Staatskapelle de Dresde, Herbert Blumstedt

Symphony No. 8 in B Minor D 759: 1. Allegro moderato

Projet “Unfinished Symphony”

Twilight Zone: Theme

Spelling Jazz Orchestra

EMI Nobuyuki Onogi

Galaga: Theme Music Video Game

Youtube John Williams

Encounters of the third kind

BMG Ludwig van Beethoven / Beethoven X

“Artificial Intelligence Project” – III Scherzo. Allegro – Trio

Beethoven Orchestra in Bonn

Youtube Terry Riley

Episodes of the Sun: 2. The Hero’s Danger

Four Kronos

Unmatched Terry Riley

Rings of the Sun: 10. On Earth, One People, One Love

Four Kronos

Unmatched