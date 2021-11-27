Sea of ​​Thieves Season 5: Buried Treasures and Boat with a Spotted Cannon! | Xbox One

Over the past few days, Ryer has been enjoying teasing about the following news of sea ​​of ​​thieves. Chance to discover some new features that will soon appear in the game. Want to know what’s in the pipeline for Season 5 of Sea of ​​Thieves? We give you a summary!

Hide the treasures obtained

For a long time, the Sea of ​​Thieves community has been demanding that treasures obtained in the game be hidden so that they are not stolen. Rarely heard and heard since the confirmation reaches us today!

As shown in the video, it will be possible to bury treasures in the sand in the Sea of ​​Thieves. It remains to be seen if Rare will implement a method to find them easily, both for those they hide and the enemies they will be looking for.

Maybe we can teach old sea dogs new tricks… pic.twitter.com/uDXDpQnvc2 – Sea of ​​Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) November 26, 2021

Rowing boats equipped with a cannon

In the video below, Rare shows the three types of boats available at Sea of ​​Thieves today, the Sloop, Brigantine, and Galleon. But the video ends on the rowboat on which we can clearly see a cannon on it.

This boat is placed at the front of the boat and is definitely meant to spark parties, as well as give more attention to this type of boat. After adding the harpoon, it seems that the tall boats will continue to evolve.

Looks like the shipwrecks were busy… pic.twitter.com/FbNk9shhML – Sea of ​​Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) November 23, 2021

A torch in the sea of ​​thieves?

In another exciting video for Season 5 of Sea of ​​Thieves, Nader shows us a cannon firing a torch. The studio here is talking about the Reaper faction, although we don’t yet know if they are the only ones who can use this option. It is also not yet known what exactly can be used or if other colors will be available. suspense.

Red sky at night, Reaper’s delight? pic.twitter.com/GE9mEfXMjG – Sea of ​​Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) November 25 2021

Elevator to get up and down faster

Finally, Rare also showed another video jokingly explaining that scales are ancient history. In fact, they will always be present in the game, but a kind of wooden elevator is presented to us.

Ladders to the last. pic.twitter.com/8I8OeGgLVY – Sea of ​​Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) November 24, 2021

Season 5 of Sea of ​​Thieves is slated to release at the end of December based on the length of the game’s previous seasons, possibly around December 23. As always, you can count on Xboxygen to keep you up to date with the latest game information at the right time.