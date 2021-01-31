SEGA: Voice Actor Roger Craig Smith Leaves Ship

After ten years of sincere service, the famous American voice of the blue hedgehog SegaRoger Craig Smith, Quit. The latter has given his voice in several productions such as Sonic Free RidersAnd the Generations of Sonic Or animation loud voice. Roger Craig Smith announced his departure on TwitterInformation, which was then confirmed by Sega.

For more than 10 years, Roger Craig Smith has been an integral part of the SEGA family. He has brought Sonic’s voice back to life, and we are always grateful for his never-ending enthusiasm in helping the community and spreading joy. Thank you Roger for everything you’ve done for Sonic. – sonic the hedgehog (sonic_hedgehog) January 28, 2021

The voice actor gave no explanation for his departure. But this news comes at the wrong time. In fact, the famous mascot of Sega It is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2021 and The publisher has promised to celebrate the occasion. So it remains to be seen who will become the new English voice Sonic the Hedgehog.

