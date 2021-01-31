Tech

SEGA: Voice Actor Roger Craig Smith Leaves Ship

January 31, 2021
Jillian Castillo

After ten years of sincere service, the famous American voice of the blue hedgehog SegaRoger Craig Smith, Quit. The latter has given his voice in several productions such as Sonic Free RidersAnd the Generations of Sonic Or animation loud voice. Roger Craig Smith announced his departure on TwitterInformation, which was then confirmed by Sega.

Roger Craig Smith has been part of the family for nearly ten years. He has brought the character of Sonic back to life and we cannot thank him enough for his enthusiasm and the joy he brought to society. Thank you Roger, and for everything you’ve done for Sonic.

The voice actor gave no explanation for his departure. But this news comes at the wrong time. In fact, the famous mascot of Sega It is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2021 and The publisher has promised to celebrate the occasion. So it remains to be seen who will become the new English voice Sonic the Hedgehog.

