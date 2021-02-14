Selection of “The Beans” by Tracy Der in Berlinale

Kahnawake’s mohawk director Tracy Deer continues to shine with her latest blockbuster bean Focusing on the 1990 Oka Crisis. It will screen at the Berlin International Film Festival in March.

On behalf of the team bean Film, we are excited to be a part of the Berlinale Generations program this year! Tracy Deer crossed on Twitter. The enthusiastic response the film has received so far is truly amazing, satisfying and moving. “

The film stars Kiawentio Tarbel, Rainbow Dickerson, Viola Bovis and Paulina Alexis. In her feature film, Tracy Deere tells the story of the Oka crisis from her perspective when she was 12 years old at the time of this historic event. This is, through a character called Tekehentahkhwa, also called Beans.

Several ranks of honor

The Beans director was honored earlier in 2020 when she was awarded the TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) Emerging Talent Award. It also won a Canadian Director’s Discovery Award, and the production was chosen as the opening film at the Canadian Kingston Film Festival. The beans should hit theaters in the spring before they’ll be available on the Crave platform.