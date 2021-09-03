Sep 3 COVID-19 Report – News – In Brief – Estrieplus.com

While the eastern suburbs appeared to be stabilizing the number of new COVID-19 cases in their lands, such as the county, the increase is again accelerating. Within three days, 112 individuals in the area tested positive. No new deaths were added to the latest report by CIUSSS de l’Estrie – CHUS.

For its part, Quebec’s registry identifies an additional 750 cases on Thursday.

In the Istrian region, the number of infected people reached 15,572, and 355 patients died of the virus. The number of active cases in the region is increasing while it has 216.

Sherbrooke is the one that brings over 73. Haute-Yamasca follows with 54. La Pomera (20), Memphremagog (14), Val Saint-François (15), Haute-Saint-Francois (8), RLS des Sources (5) and Granites (27) They have too. Which means that Coaticook is still safe.

Sherbrooke recorded the largest number of additional cases, with 47 cases. Ott Yamasca reported 25 cases, followed by Granite and Pomerai with 13 and 9, respectively.

The delta variant continues to spread within the region where there are now 51 cases listed. That’s 31 more than in the last update.

Hospitalizations are decreasing somewhat while there are two dedicated beds. This is two times less than the last update. As for intensive care, no one is busy.

Estree has reached 705,430 vaccines administered on its territory. Thus, 83.9% of the Istrian population received at least one dose and 78.1% were adequately vaccinated.