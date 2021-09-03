SPECTER revives the legendary asymmetric PVP of Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

The idea is simple: team of spies Graceful and discreet must meet series of goals, While From a team of mercenaries armed to the teeth must Track and eliminate them.

the thing is, spies will play absentee form With the possibility to do the same acrobatics as The famous agent of Echelon-3, While that mercenaries will play to the first person As in the most classic FPS. Two completely different games, And therefore.

And therefore , symbiosis games Refers to drawing inspiration more directly than fashion Spies vs. Mercs de Chaos TheoryThe most complete and successful version according to the independent developers. However, it will also be about upgrading some gameplay mechanics. to current standards.

Although the above trailer explains well In-game displayWe’ll have to wait a little longer to take advantage of it SPECTER اللعب GAMEPLAY SCREEN, is expected On PC before the end of the year.