September 16, 2021 MLB Recap – American: Orioles help the Blue Jays

Thursday, September 16, 2021. 11:42 PM

(Update : Friday 17 September 2021 12:33 AM)

BALTIMORE – Austin Hayes scored one song and scored in the 10th inning and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the New York Yankees 3-2 on Thursday.

Yankees’ Clay Holmes delivered a poor hit after two in the ninth inning, allowing the Orioles to draw.

The Yankees slipped through half a game from the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays for a spot among the American teams.

“We’ve had a number of losses that are hard to digest during the year,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. This falls into that category, but we have to move on. We have an important match tomorrow. “

Forced to work in the rain, Holmes was only one thing away from recording his first professional rescue. His fastball was missed outside by wide receiver Gary Sanchez, allowing Kelvin Gutierrez to cross the board.

“It’s definitely not perfect, but we all play the same conditions and you have to learn to adapt and catch your shots,” Holmes noted.

Ryan Mountcastle had a run at home with the Orioles, who finished fifth in a row and avoided their 100th loss of the season.

“We didn’t get too lucky, but we did tonight,” said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde.

Jahmy Jones, who replaced Austin Wiens in second to start the 10th inning, made it to third base when Richie Martin put in a fine goal in one game against Andy Peralta (5-4).

After walking into Cedric Mullins and a hit from Mountcastle, Hays hit one down the left side. He hit two long balls on Wednesday in a 4-3 loss to the Yankees.

“We are playing against a very talented team and their expectations are high. Hyde insisted that we answer them in a second game in a row, I am proud of that.

Cole Solser (5-4) hasn’t given up a game in two rounds for the Orioles. Sulser and three other contenders worked together to close out the Yankees for five and three rounds.

Jordan Montgomery hit a career high with 12 strokes. The Yankees’ start admitted one run and six hits in five and two innings on the hill.

It was the 15th time this season that the Ramy Yankees scored at least 10 hits in a single game, breaking the team’s record in 1963 and tying in 1998.

Joey Gallo blasted his 35th long ball this season, in the second half. After walking straight, Gio Urciela scored a brace to make the score 2-0.

That’s all the Yankees could get out of Chris Ellis, who allowed two runs, three hits, and four walks in four innings and two-thirds on the Orioles hill.

“It’s frustrating because we couldn’t add to that lead,” Boone said. We hit the ball well in the first half of the match. “

Mountcastle Circuit was the 29th of the season, setting a record for a rookie team. Cal Ripken Jr. scored 28 shots from four goals in 1982.

Cruz leaves the match but Reyes wins

Yandy Diaz and Mike Zunino hit a home run and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2.

The Rays had an eight-and-a-half game lead over the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays for #1 in the Eastern Conference.

“Our job is not to control the teams behind us. Our job, Diaz said, is to get here every day and try to win the game. That’s what we can control.”

Rise’s strongman Nelson Cruz left the match in the sixth game with a right forearm injury. He got hit in the first half.

Relief gave Dietrich Ainz (2-0) one run and three times in four rounds of action. Rays used five more pitchers.

Ainz, 30, played his seventh game this season and the ninth game of his career. He had his first major victory on Saturday against the same Tigers.

“Dietrich did most of the work,” said Kevin Cash, Rice’s director. When he felt comfortable he attacked the strike area. Its texture is very good. “

Nico Goodrem and Jimmy Candelario long shot for the Tigers, who won two of their three games against Rice last weekend. Tyler Alexander (2-3) allowed four runs and five strikes in five and two thirds.

“I thought Tyler did a good job,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said. We didn’t have enough attack to back him up. “

Diaz hit his home run at first Alexander Court, setting the tone for the Rays’ first run.

“I think that set the pace,” Zunino said.

Goodrum helped the Tigers get close to 2-1 with a single slap in the fifth inning. Kevin Kiermayer crossed the board after one hit from Manuel Margo to give Rai a two-point priority.

Alexander left the match after giving Joey Wendell a walk in the sixth game. Drew Carlton and Aslam Zunino stepped up to the 31st party of the season.

Candelario completed the scoring by hitting a homerun solo after two wins in the ninth inning.

Results of other matches in MLS stadiums:

Los Angeles Angels 9 – White Sox de Chicago 3

LAA: Alex Cobb was not allowed to run in 5 runs, while Luis Renjivo and Jose Rojas each made it to the classroom

Che: Reinaldo Lopez (3-3) allowed 7 points in his seventh start, his highest total this season.

Houston 12 – Texas 1

HOU: Carlos Correa set the tone for the fourth game from 7-points with 3-point spectators

Tex: The Rangers, who are last in the American West Division and dominated by the Astros, have lost 3 of 4 games in this series.