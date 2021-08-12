September 23, “I read the flag!”

National Records “I Read the Flag!” Now expired! This year, over 55,500 children and adults participated! Thank you all for sharing the joy of reading science on this special day. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, September 29th on our website.

Congratulations to the seventh grader at Agincourt Road Public School in Ottawa who won a $1,000 voucher from leslibraires.ca!

Congratulations to Year 4 at Esther-Blondin in Terrebonne, Secondary 3 at École Juvénat Notre-Dame in Lévis, Years 5 and 6 at Mariboisé in Saint-Jérôme and Year 5 at La Vérendrye in Chilliwack, who won a prize of $500 each who are they.

Maya Deladurante, Arnaud Comtua, Brandon Chung, Axel Barnett and Isaac Bertrand each won a prize of $200 each!

For the adults in the singles entry, the big winners are Stephanie Bentz, Natalie Seguin, Luc Doucet, Fabian Seid and Emily Choener. They won a prize of $200 each.