Several arrests after student celebrations in Wolfville

spokesperson Gulf Research CenterRoyal Canadian Mounted Police In Nova Scotia, sergeant Andrew Joyce, notes that residents began calling police early Saturday afternoon to complain about large crowds, alcohol and chaos.

There have been several incidents of large gatherings , points to the sergeant. Gatherings of several hundred people were reported at times, in the streets and in the squares.

He confirmed that he knew that people were also standing on cars. The Gulf Research CenterRoyal Canadian Mounted Police He had to summon reinforcements from the neighboring communities to subdue hundreds of people.

Under the Health Protection Act, informal social gatherings without masks or distances are supposed to be limited to 50 people.

Mayor of the city Wendy DonovanSunday morning, a report from Gulf Research CenterRoyal Canadian Mounted Police .

On the one hand, I understand that these guys want to meet and be social as you say. But it is not respected. It is very disappointing that there is a lack of awareness among people whose property has been damaged and their sleep disturbed.

Wendy Donovan He points out that noisy parties are a common problem in this small university town. The city council often tried to find solutions.

Videos shared on social media show extremely crowded crowds of unmasked individuals. Photo: Facebook/Angie Jenkins

A system valid for two years allows approval of ceremonies.

Wendy Donovan She says that although there have actually been fewer major house parties since then, she worries that regulations only encourage people to take to the streets.

She says she is disappointed and frustrated by this remark.

However, the mayor said she is satisfied with the police’s work, ensuring that they do everything they can.

However, she would like the university to organize more evenings on its territory, in order to keep students away from the residential streets.

Acadia University spokesperson, Ian Murray, explains that the institution offers safe programs on campus and it is deeply disappointed Students who participated in these loud and destructive celebrations in the streets.

These actions go against the values ​​of Acadia University , He said.

Acadia University, Nova Scotia. Photo: Radio Canada/CBC/Robert Short

The University condemns all quarrelsome behavior and apologizes to the residents of Wolfville who have been disturbed or disturbed by the disrespectful behavior of some students. , Add Ian Murray.

Ian Murray assures that the university will take disciplinary action against anyone who violates the laws and regulations established to combat COVID-19.