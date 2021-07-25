Gymnast Renee Cornuer suspended from qualifying

In this event, 24 athletes received their tickets to the final on July 28.

Cournoyer started his day at the vaulting table. He missed his landing and had to settle for 13,866 points. Then Repentenoa got a score of 12.333 on the parallel bars, then another 13.266 on the high bar.

Gymnastics: Rene Cornoer’s Qualifications Photo: The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese

Once in a floor exercise, the 24-year-old had a score of 11.766. Quebec also landed 12,800 on the pommel horse and 13,666 on the rings.

Only the best eight players per device are selected for the finals.

gaming pressure

While the athlete enjoyed his experience in the Japanese capital, his results fell short of his expectations.

Gymnastics: Rene Cornoer looks at his performance Photo: Radio Canada

This is not necessarily the performance you expected. Still a great experience. I had a lot of fun and did good gymnastics in general It is to explain.

Physically, I was in perfect shape. But from the first devices, I could feel the pressure on my shoulder. I failed to deliver the performance I wanted. Quote from:Rene Cornuer, Canadian gymnast

From the beginning of the competition, the gymnast admitted that he felt unstable.

It’s a program [aux barres parallèles] I am relatively confident with them and where I usually do well. From the first movement, I was a little surprised and my muscles tightened. Everything after that was more difficult. I doubted myself and everything was rigid. I felt a lot of pressure. Despite everything, I managed to pass the program. A little juice ran out at the end of the outlet.

Rene Cornoer earned his qualification for his first Olympics at the 2019 World Championships, placing 43rd in the individual events.

The only Canadian gymnast to win an Olympic medal is Kyle Scheufelt, in 2004, in floor exercises.