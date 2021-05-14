Shapovalov gets close to surprising Nadal in Rome

Canadian Denis Shapovalov came close to causing a surprise in the Masters class in Rome on Thursday, but lost to Spain’s Rafael Nadal in the third round.

Also read: A new kind of tennis at TVA Sports

Shabu, 13e Competition favorites and 14e A world-class player, he finally joined Nadal, seeded second and third in ATP ranking, who won 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3). The match lasted approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes, and Shapovalov received 2 match points.

So Ontarian came close to replicating his feat in 2017 when he stunned the tennis world by beating Nadal at the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

“These are games where you have nothing to lose. I think I have what it takes to beat these guys. It’s not surprising to me, it’s just a tough loss. Of course, this isn’t the first time Rafa has done so,” Shapovalov said in an interview with ATP. You’re not the first to lose after getting match points. He’s doing well with pressure at times like these. “

“There is something I just need to change. But I’m happy with my game against the best players on the roof.”

Shapovalov made a strong start with a 4-0 lead, but Nadal came back 4-3. Nevertheless, the Canadian managed to break the Manacor Ball service in the endless ninth game to save himself on the run.

The 22-year-old was not slowed down at the start of the second set, taking a 3-0, 3-1 and 40-0 lead on his serve. And that’s when Nadal started his comeback to win the second round.

‘Shapo’ also led 3-1 in the final set, but the Spaniard managed to make a comeback again, saving two match points in the twelfth half.

In the quarter-finals, Nadal will face German Alexander Zverev, the last winner of the Madrid Championship.

Auger Aliassim Sinklin

For his part, Quebec lost Felix Auger-Aliassem in the third round of the tournament, which was held in Rome at the hands of Argentine Federico Delbonis.

FAA 21e In the world he lost in two sets 7-6 (3) and 6-1, ahead of Delbonis, 64e In the ranking of ATP. The meeting lasted 1 hour and 53 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime had two dueling aces, but made six double faults. He was particularly able to break his opponent’s service on just one occasion in four attempts.

Delbonis will face American Riley Obelka in the quarter-finals.

See also …