Sharing your Netflix password can get more complicated

Netflix is ​​experimenting with a new feature that verifies account ownership using a two-factor authentication system. A clear goal: restrict account sharing, most likely fighting piracy.

Many of you probably share your password Netflix With many friends or family members. In the streaming service, each account allows up to five different users and there are no restrictions on the number of connected devices.

Bad news: Easily sharing your password will get more complicated. At least, that’s what some Netflix users are suggesting a new feature is.

Double authentication

according to Gamma WireThen, some users who try to use someone else’s account now receive an alert message. The message says: If you do not live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to continue watching ».

Of course, it also provides the option to verify that you are the owner of the account by receiving an email or text message containing the verification code.

Oh no. Netflix is ​​doing the purge?!? pic.twitter.com/XXlHtfgfsy – Most hymn (@ DOP3Sweet) March 9, 2021

The third option is the buttonCheck back laterIt, in principle, allows you to continue watching Netflix for an indefinite period of time. However, sooner or later, the option to verify the account appears again.

A job is being tested at the moment

Netflix is ​​definitely checking the location of the device you are trying to connect from to run this verification scenario. The US group confirmed there is a testing phase to ensure that people using Netflix accounts are allowed to do so.

Los Gatos is talking about fighting piracy. However, this new feature could mark the beginning of the end of a lax password-sharing policy.