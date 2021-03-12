Negotiations in Videotron | The business owner asks for luck

(Montreal) VideoTron has just requested reconciliation from the Ministry of Labor, as part of negotiations to renew the collective agreement for about 3,000 employees.

Lea Levesque

The Canadian Press

This collective agreement with the Videotron Employee Federation expired more than two years ago, that is, since December 2018.

There were about sixty meetings, including 11 days of intense negotiations that did not allow for an agreement, according to Thursday the Canadian Federation of Public Servants (CUPE) of the FTQ, which represents these trade unionists.

The main points of contention relate to the use of subcontracting, job protection, then group insurance and wages.

Martin Laros, a union advisor to CUPE, says he wants to increase the purchasing power of its members a little, but insists: resorting to subcontracting is the “key node”, where it “falters”. The union is committed to protecting jobs.

In his opinion, since the employer has just requested a reconciliation from the Ministry of Labor, we can conclude that “matters still in dispute are not going well” in the negotiations.

For its part, Videotron management still hopes to reach an agreement with the union.

“We hope to agree on the terms of a collective agreement that satisfies both parties within the timeframe specified in this process,” the company’s management said via e-mail.

“Muwaffaq will be appointed within the next few days by the Minister of Labor,” Videotron said.

Mr. Larousse said these employees work in call centers, assembly, engineering, or are technicians.