Webber has not played since the 2020-21 season, when the confinement team reached their first Stanley Cup Final since 1993. The defender has been on the injured list since last October, and has yet to receive $7,8 million per season. Until the end of 2025-26.

The 36-year-old joined the Canadians in June 2016, when the Hubs replaced PK Subban with the Nashville Predators. He became the captain of the team ahead of the 2018 season and will have scored 58 goals and 88 assists in 275 matches in the blue, white and red jersey.

Dadonov became a member of the Canadians after scoring 20 goals and 23 assists in 78 matches in 2021-2022 with the Golden Knights. The 33-year-old Russian striker has scored 265 points in 413 NHL games with the Golden Knights, Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers.

The new acquisition of CH in 2022-2023 will play the final drive of a 3-year contract with a total value of $15 million.

Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes will speak to the media around 6 p.m. (EST).

