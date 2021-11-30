Shea Weber visits the Bell Center

The Canadian players had a nice visit before the game against the Canucks on Monday night.

Captain Shea Webber came to greet his colleagues, who were obviously happy to see him again, especially Alexander Romanov.

Webber even took the opportunity to participate in the traditional game of football in the halls of the Bell Center, as he did before every game.

Under Canadiens’ post on Twitter, several supporters linked Weber’s visit to the vacant leadership position at CH. Coincidence or not?

The 36-year-old veteran has been absent from the team’s entourage since the start of the season, preferring to stay in his native British Columbia to deal with several ailments that could prevent him from playing another National Hockey League game.

Webber, who has 589 points in 1,038 games, may have played his last game last July, when the CH lost Game 5 and the Stanley Cup Final to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The defender was also the first to attend this stage of the Spring Dance.