Sherbrooke is not immune to renovations

The number of requests for assistance from tenants with regard to these problems is increasing and Quebec’s Minister of Housing, Andre Laforest, is being asked to intervene to protect tenants.

The situation is also worrying in Sherbrooke, where the Tenants Association has to respond to many calls regarding landlords doing the renovation.

« We’ve had calls every week for the past year. It could be in the north, downtown or in the east. Vulnerable or elderly people are often the targets. » – Quote from Alan Roy, Sherbrooke Tenants Association

He explains that people are receiving letters asking for housing renovations.

They are invited to leave before a specified date so that their accommodation can be renewed. There must be compensation. You could go to the Régie du logement. People need to educate themselves , argues Alan Roy of the Sherbrooke Tenants Association.

He states that three months’ notice must be given for major renovations.

It is reported that the low vacancy rate does not help the tenants.