Sherry Anderson’s 4th Consecutive Canadian Curling Championship

Led by Captain Sherry Anderson, the provincial representatives defeated British Columbia 10-4. Sherry Anderson was joined by Vice Captains Patti Hersikorn, Brenda Gortzen and Anita Silvernagel.

With this win, Sherry Anderson broke the record for three consecutive titles held by another team from Saskatchewan led by Eve Crane, who won in 1984, 1985 and 1986.

The turning point of the match came in the seventh inning when Saskatchewan scored three games to lead 7-4.

In the next inning, Sherry Anderson and her teammates had a three-point game-ending robbery when BC attempted to put a quadruple on the last stone of Captain Mary Ann Arsenault.

The victory allows Saskatchewan to join Ontario for the most women’s titles in Canada with 10.

Sherry Anderson won’t be getting a little rest for the next few weeks. Delisle’s curler had a pre-qualifier run in Nova Scotia in October, on the sidelines of the Olympic Trials in Saskatoon.

After winning the Canadian Senior Championships, she will represent the country at the Women’s Senior World Championships. The location and date of the event has not been released, according to Curling Canada.

In January, Sherry Anderson qualified for the Women’s Regional Curling Championships, which will be held in Assiniboia from January 5-9. If she wins the title, she will represent Saskatchewan at the Championship of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ontario from January 28 to February 6.