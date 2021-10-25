Short thieves power grid

Last August, Radio Canada reported a series of transformer explosions (A new window) In the same sector of Beauport put ear to the line workers who alerted their employer.

About 1,000 devices used to mine cryptocurrency have been discovered in an industrial building located at 2650, chemin du Petit-Village.

An investigation by Hydro-Quebec and SQ investigators revealed that the electricity theft dates back to last spring.

Searches

The searches took place last Friday at two addresses, one in Beauport and the other in Saint-Damien-de-Buckland, in Chaudière-Appalaches.

The DPCP will assess the importance of bringing criminal charges of fraud and electricity theft against violators.

Hydro-Québec would like to recover all stolen funds.

Approximately 400 electricity theft files are also processed annually by Hydro-Québec security teams.

Crown Corporation also notes that tampering with facilities presents a high risk of electrocution, fire, or even blackout.