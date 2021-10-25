Biden pushes ahead with reforms

Joe Biden travels to New Jersey on Monday to repeatedly praise his program of economic and social reforms, in which Democratic parliamentarians seem to have finally adjusted their fiddles, after many concessions.

The US president indicated that he had “hope” to complete this file before he heads to Europe on Thursday, to reporters gathered at the Delaware Air Force Base, where he spent the weekend.

Joe Biden wants to give one final push before he leaves for Rome, where he will take part in the G20 summit this weekend, and then Glasgow, the COP26 major climate summit.

On Monday, he said the US Congress’ vote before his departure would be “extremely positive” before he boards Air Force One.

He travels to neighboring (northeast) New Jersey to detail his plans to provide better care for young children – an area where the United States lags behind developed countries – and his ambitions to develop public transportation.

Social spending on the one hand, and physical infrastructure development on the other: these are the two main pillars of the Democratic President’s major investment program.

But this plan is still blocked in Parliament for the time being, due to a lack of agreement within the Democratic camp between the more progressive, who want to strike a blow in the face of rising inequality, and the centrist, who demand budget and tax controls. .

Staying out of parliamentary debates, Joe Biden has taken to the fray in recent days, to impress elected officials and better explain his projects to the general public.

The American president would like to arrive in Europe crowned with a great political victory, and he is the one who wants to make America a model for prosperity for all the democracies of the world.

And on Sunday he received for breakfast, in his stronghold of Wilmington (Delaware, NE), Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin, one of the Democrats-elect.

This interview “goed well. There are still things to be resolved, but it went well,” Joe Biden said on Monday.

The Democratic majority in the Senate, the Senate, is too weak for the Democratic camp to tolerate a split.

To believe the latest press reports, the compromise appears to emerge in a less ambitious program, but one that is financed, at least in part, by a somewhat new tax measure, very popular with progressive economists: taxation of so-called “inherent values.”

In return, the White House will abandon its plan to raise taxes on high US incomes.

It is clearly about taxing the gains inherent in the thick portfolios of the stocks of great American fortunes, after a particularly good period in the markets.

If this tax project is so innovative, it cannot be forgotten that Joe Biden, to pass his “Build Back Better” (“Build Back Better”) platform, had to accept many concessions.

The infrastructure component, which weighs more than a trillion dollars, has not posed much of a problem, but rather should have the votes of the Republican opposition, a fact that has become extremely rare as Trump’s presidency widens partisan divisions.

But the 78-year-old Democrat has had to temper his ambitions for environmental and social spending, in a country where health and education are widely seen as private matters.

The US president initially wanted to vote for a $3,500 billion 10-year program to improve health care, education, and early childhood, but also to boost the energy transition.

During discussions within his party, this amount was reduced to about 2000 billion, an amount that is still enormous.