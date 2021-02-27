Sidney Crosby mourns the death of Maurice Tanguy

The day after the death of the entrepreneur and founder of Rimousky Oceanic, Maurice Tanguy, captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby, honored him from the heart.

Also read: The Death of Maurice Tanguay: Influenced by the Humanity of a Great Man

Also read: Regis LaBum felt welcome: “Hey Maurice! We really miss you.”

Also read: Maurice Tangway: The Disappearance of a Big Bunny and Sports Fan

The former Oceanic player paid tribute to Mr. Tanguay in a written statement in English and French posted on his Penguins Twitter account.

“During my years at Rimouski, Mr. Tangwai treated me like a member of his family. The fact that I had the opportunity to celebrate the Stanley Cup and shared a wonderful evening with him last year at Rimouski are memories that I will never forget. I will forever be grateful to him and his family. I will miss him so much.”

Crosby had visited Océanic in September 2019 when Rimouski’s team set up a undressing party. Then the Penguins striker gave a touching speech to Mr. Tanguay, who was present in a wheelchair.

“When you want a higher institution, it starts at the top. Mr Tanguy and his wife Madeleine have treated us well as players and sweepers.” Crosby said, “I’m glad he was there for this pivotal moment in my career.”

Maurice Tangway founded Océanic in 1995, after he bought Lynx and then transferred it from Saint-Jean to Rimouski.