Silinsky will address the Canadian Parliament on Tuesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the Canadian Parliament on Tuesday via video link.

Last Thursday, Ajax MP and Head of Government in the House of Commons, Mark Holland, specified that the speech should take place at around 11:15 am.

“This will be an opportunity for Canadians to hear directly from President Zelensky about the urgent and dangerous situation facing the Ukrainian people,” he wrote in a letter.

Besides Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, other party leaders are also expected to speak after the intervention of the Ukrainian president, as well as the speaker of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Recall that Volodymyr Zelensky asked for additional help from the United States last week before the US Congress, and then in the British Parliament with the aim of requesting a no-fly zone.

Finally, C$67.5 million in military aid has flowed into Ukraine since the start of the invasion.