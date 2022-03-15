The Ducks on Monday confirmed a trade with Manson, an eight-year National Hockey League (NHL) veteran who has spent his entire career in Anaheim. He will likely become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The 30-year-old Manson is a former sixth-round pick who earned his place on the Duck List in late 2014.

The son of former strongman Dave Manson played 453 games in duck costume, scoring 26 goals, 87 assists, and scoring 431 penalty kicks.

Manson, who has 9 points, including 5 wins, in 45 games since the start of the calendar, will bring depth to Avalanche (42-13-5), which dominates the National Hockey League’s general classification.

The full-back made a comeback with the Ducks last weekend after missing 13 games with a finger injury.

As for Hilson, the potential 20-year-old has four goals and 21 assists in 32 games this season with the Boston College Eagles in the NCAA. He also wore the colors of the US national team during the Beijing Olympics.

Sixth in the Pacific Division, the Ducks (27-25-10) risk missing out on the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.