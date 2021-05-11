Silvio Berlusconi is hospitalized again

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was rushed to hospital again on Tuesday to treat the after-effects of COVID-19, just ten days after he was discharged from hospital, according to his entourage.

Sources in his political party Forza Italia told AFP that Mr. Berlusconi, 84, entered last night from Monday to Tuesday at the San Rafael Hospital in Milan, confirming press reports.

He left the same institution on May 1, after a stay of more than three weeks, and is still treating the after-effects of the COVID-19 he contracted in September.

The billionaire, who underwent a major open-heart operation in 2016, has increased his length of hospital stay in recent months: in March, he spent several days in a Milan hospital, formally doing scheduled medical checks.

In February he spent a night in the hospital after suffering a slight fall, but in January he stayed at the Monaco Cardiothoracic Center for several days with arrhythmia problems.

In September, he was hospitalized with a lung infection from COVID-19

