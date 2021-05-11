NHL: The Panthers finish ahead of Lightning in the ranking

Monday, May 10, 2021. 9:17 PM

(Update : Tuesday, May 11, 2021 12:42 AM)

The Panthers won the Florida final battle of the regular season against Tampa Bay Lightning, now in the playoffs.

Panthers confirmed their second-place finish in the Middle Division by winning 4-0, which brings 79 points in 56 games, while Tampa ranks third with 75 points.

The Panthers were denied this confrontation for their attacker Jonathan Hubberdu while he was bothered by an upper body injury.

In his first NHL match, Quebec Daniel Walcott threw the gloves in the second half against Kevin Connaughton.

McKinsey, Joe, Jojo Lamiko, Carter Verheige, and Alex Weinberg beat Andrei Vasilievsky in the win. Goalkeeper Lightning finished the night with 26 saves as Chris Dredger refused 30 pucks to close.

Panthers defender Keith Yandell amassed an assist and scored 600 points in the National Hockey League career.

Lightning started the confrontation with the first line in NHL history to be made up entirely of black players. Matthew Joseph, Jimmel Smith and Daniel Walcott, who made his National Hockey League debut, together skated on the Tampa Bay team roster.

The two teams will face each other in the first round of the qualifiers. Hurricanes guarantee the division’s lead and have a date with the Nashville Predators.

The Bruins leave the islanders behind

Taylor Hall scored his second goal of the match in extra time to secure the Boston Bruins to finish the race ahead of the New York Islanders in the standings with a 3-2 win.

Hall did a great one-man maneuver to beat Ilya Sorokin in the middle of the extra half.

With 73 points, the Bruins will end their regular season with a game against the Washington Capitals, who are second with 75 points.

Islanders 2 – Bruins 3 (lengthening)

In the 70 points before the start of the match, the islanders had to win the list in hopes of advancing over Bruins in the standings. They also removed their goalkeeper at the end of organizational time when the score was 2-2 in an attempt to break the deadlock, but to no avail.

Sorokin took over from Simeon Varlamov for the third term when the latter was injured.

Hall opened the scoring with a seventh goal in a Bruins costume. Oliver Wahlstrom equalized the match, but Brad Marchand put the Bruins back on top. Matthew Berzal beat Touka Rusk with a good shot to equalize the game before the end of the second half. Your head only had to save 16 in the win.

The islanders face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of qualifiers.

Preds passes a message to the sticks

The Nashville Predators sent a message to Carolina Hurricanes before their playoff match as they defeated the latter 5-0.

Peter Marazick was roughly handled in front of a stick cage while Matt Duchenne shook the ropes twice. Rocco Grimaldi, Ryan Johansen and Tanner Ginot flashed the red light in the win, as Becca Rin managed to save 30 times. This is the close of 60 of his career.

Tornadoes 0 – predators 5 READ What if Marc Bergfen's plan succeeds?

Mazzak ended his night with 22 saves in 27 shots.

This encounter had no effect on the standings while Canes was guaranteed a first place in the central division with 80 points. Breds is fourth, with 64 points.

Stars and Hawks are hosting the show one last time

The Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks both hosted the show to wrap up their seasons as the Texas team won 5-4 in overtime.

Jason Robertson ended a tumultuous rookie season with his 17th goal of the season with 30 seconds into extra time. He also helped equalize Jason Dickinson to close the campaign with 45 points.

5 Stars – Black Hawk 4 (Lengthen)

John Klenberg also featured in this match with three assists. He finished a total of 29 this season.

Alex DeBrincat has scored his 32 goal this season and Colin Delia can leave with his head up with 45 saves.

The Stars (60 points) and the Falcons (55) finished respectively at the fifth and sixth levels from the center.

A disappointing season ending for Felli

Joel Farabi scored twice, James Van Rimsdick scored the goal in force of play, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-2 to seal their season.

The Flyers ended another campaign without ever being able to lift the Stanley Cup, a feat they hadn’t accomplished since their successive wins in 1974 and 1975, and was one of the most disappointing campaigns in the history of the franchise.

Gritty’s mascot tore off its orange fur, revealing a green navel, as the end of the game whistle rang across the runway. Then the pilots raised their sticks towards the roof of the building to greet 2,000 fans in the stands at Wells Fargo Center.

Many expected the Flyers to conduct the qualifiers directly from the training camp, and the second, led by coach Alan Vigneault.

But their hopes were dashed in March, after suffering 11 losses, and the Flyers allowed the New York Rangers to score 15 goals in two matches simultaneously. If some saw the pilots crowned at the top of the eastern section, many of them were disappointed as they headed to one, the other, excluding the Spring Dance.

Falk has the last word for the blues

In a match that had no effect in the standings, the St. Louis Blues defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in overtime.

Justin Falk accepted David Perron’s delivery on entry and defeated Cal Petersen with a minute 46-second shot of extra time.

Falk was also a partner of Tyler Bozak’s fifth goal in the campaign. Alex Yavalo leveled the score for the Kings midway through the third half.

Jordan Pennington turned 26 pucks while Petersen faced just 19 shots.

The Blues are indeed sure to finish their fourth season in the West. Kings are excluded from the playoff photo.