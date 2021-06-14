Simard, Brunelle-Duceppe and 12 companies denounce the slow immigration system | news | daily

DrIn a press release issued Monday morning, many companies are attesting to the problems caused by this slowdown in the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) system. Some depend on the arrival of foreign workers to survive while labor shortages remain in the territory.

“We would like applications for work permits to be processed on a priority basis. Our business, and especially our projects with Hydro-Québec, depend on this. The contracts we have signed for power plant projects are essential to Quebec’s development, and IRCC delays are putting our activities at risk, although we have done everything Something in order and according to the rules.Our end products are closely related to our ability to assemble components with welds that only welders can perform.Evans Thibault, General Manager of LAR Group, explains in a press release: “These are welders, there are 30 of them, and they are Foreign workers are awaiting a response from the Canadian government.

Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe notes that he contacted Minister Marco Mendicino directly for the LAR Group file, but to no avail. The situation is similar for the other eleven companies involved, which is why companies and members of Parliament have made specific requests to the federal government.

Among the requests, we require that biometrics tests be taken when workers arrive in Canada instead of in their own country. In the medium term, we require IRCC officers to verify complete files before they are returned for any lost document, and that applications are simultaneously processed by both levels of government. In the long term, we want investments in the system and all orders being computerized.

Evans Thibault believes it is important to make changes to the system, for the “sustainability and competitiveness of our economy.”