Skeleton in Canada The skeleton was severely damaged by COVID-19

A spokesperson for the national organization confirmed the outbreak on Wednesday.

Our priority has always been the health and safety of all our athletes, teams, employees and the communities in which we live, train and compete. , Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton mentioned in a press release.

[Nous avons] Strong health and safety protocols, under the oversight of federal, provincial and local public health authorities, that we continue to follow.

The Canadian bobsleigh team is spending the holidays in Latvia to cut back on travel ahead of the upcoming World Cup in Sigulda. The skeletal team has not had any positive cases of COVID-19.

All 13 involved bobsleigh team members are in quarantine.

Our goal now is to monitor and care for all of our affected group members. Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton said.

The organization will not disclose any other information about the persons concerned in order to respect their privacy.

Qualification for the next Winter Olympics, in Beijing in 2022, will be based on the world rankings from January 16. Countries qualify the boats and national sports organizations and then select the athletes who will be staged.

After the stage in Latvia, the World Cup will stop in Winterberg, Germany on January 8 and 9, followed by St. Moritz, Switzerland on January 15 and 16.