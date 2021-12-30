Mount Royal | Organization deplores swastikas carved in snow

Sorry, your browser does not support videos

A Canadian Jewish advocacy group is appalled that several swastikas have been carved in ice at a community skating rink on the island of Montreal.

Alice Gerard Boss

Journalism

Michael Mustaine, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada, a Canadian Jewish advocacy and service organization, said in a statement.

“Everyone must condemn this abhorrent act of anti-Semitism, and we hope that the perpetrators will be identified and held accountable,” he added.

On Tuesday evening, a member of the Jewish community visited the outdoor skating rink in Daniluk Park in Mont-Royal. His video shows no fewer than four swastikas on the roof of the rink.

The organization reported the incident to the Montreal Police Department’s Hate Crimes Unit (SPVM) and reported the incident to Peter Malouf, the mayor of Mount Royal. The organization said that Mayor Maalouf had opened an investigation. The authors remain anonymous at this time.

“Tuesday’s incident is far from being the first anti-Semitic attack involving sports facilities in Canada,” the organization said. In August, participants in a Toronto-area Jewish baseball league found a swastika drawn in the sand at a baseball field where they were due to play.