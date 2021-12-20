Ski Cross: two bronze medals for Canada

Canadians Brett Phelan and Rhys Howden took bronze medals at the World Cup Ski World Cup on Sunday in Italy.

Phelan came third behind Sweden’s Sandra Nslund and Sweden’s Fanny Smith.

Hoden, 23, of British Columbia, came third behind Swiss Ryan Riggs and France’s Bastien Midol.

“This course is always fun. The speeds are high and the ice is hard,” Houdin noted.

Phelan, 30, is back on the World Cup circuit after a lengthy period of recovery after an ACL injury in one knee in February 2020.

Phelan got off to a strong start to the season, after winning the silver medal in Val Thorens, France, earlier in December. It has also ranked in the top ten on three occasions.

“It was a really good day,” said Phelan, the silver medalist at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.

“I have been very consistent all year and I am happy with the way things are going when I come back after two years of injury.”

Their compatriots Marielle Thompson and Kevin Drury finished fifth.

Drori is on his way back after breaking his leg.

“The more matches I do, the more confident I start to feel and the better confidence I gain,” Drury said. “Today was great, with real good starts and increased confidence in every race.”

Thompson, an Olympic gold medalist in Sochi in 2014, is recovering from her second major knee surgery. The most recent date was last March, after a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

His comeback has been successful so far with a gold medal and a bronze medal at the World Cup.

Members of the Canadian team will run one final race in Italy before heading home for the holiday break. Then they prepare for the World Cup event in Nakiska, Alta, from January 13-15.

